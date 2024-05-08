Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $251,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. 3,897,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

