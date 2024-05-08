Centric Wealth Management Has $51.65 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 16.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. 1,362,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,306. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

