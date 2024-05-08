Centric Wealth Management Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,088 shares of company stock worth $395,452,118 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.05. 1,174,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

