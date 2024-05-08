Centric Wealth Management Buys New Position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. Hartford AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned 14.79% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSRT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter.

HSRT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. 5,421 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

