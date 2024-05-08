Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.02% of Central Pacific Financial worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 79.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $561.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.12. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $64,826.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $192,547 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

