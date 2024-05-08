Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

