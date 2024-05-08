Capital One Financial Co. (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE:COF opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

