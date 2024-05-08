Capital One Financial Co. (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:COF opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial
Insider Activity at Capital One Financial
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital One Financial
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.