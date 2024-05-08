California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS.
California Resources Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of CRC stock traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 494,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. California Resources has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
California Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
