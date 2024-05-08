Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Cadre Stock Down 8.6 %

CDRE traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. 510,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,568. Cadre has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

