Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.03. 2,436,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,913. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.