Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.03. 2,436,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,913. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
