Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $9.63

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

