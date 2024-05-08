Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.31

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.31 and last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 116440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Brink’s Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brink’s by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Brink’s by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

