Bridger Aerospace Group (BAER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Bridger Aerospace Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAER opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $192.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of -0.13. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.