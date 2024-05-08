Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $39.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE BFH opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

