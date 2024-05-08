BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $44.00 at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Performance

BP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 5,314,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,956. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BP will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 31.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in BP by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.