Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Bowlero stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,217,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,810,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 356,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth about $3,145,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

