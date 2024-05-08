boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 42.50 ($0.53).
boohoo group Trading Up 0.4 %
About boohoo group
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
