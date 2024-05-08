boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOO

boohoo group Trading Up 0.4 %

About boohoo group

Shares of BOO traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 35.35 ($0.44). The company had a trading volume of 15,310,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. The stock has a market cap of £448.97 million, a PE ratio of -505.99 and a beta of 1.76. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.05 ($0.59).

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.