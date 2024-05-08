Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

