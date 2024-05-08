Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. 770,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

