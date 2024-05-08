Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 814,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

