BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

NASDAQ BL opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.30, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

