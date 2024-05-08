BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.64 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001481 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,964.28 or 1.00044682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003694 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,603,506 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999334 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

