Bitcoin Diamond Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.94 million and $33,804.56 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00090763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

