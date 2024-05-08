Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE BYON traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,483. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.92.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

