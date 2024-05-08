Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Beyond Price Performance

NYSE:BYON opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $755.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.92. Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Beyond alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.