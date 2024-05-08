Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 10,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 194,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
