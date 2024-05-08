Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 10,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 194,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Better Choice Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

About Better Choice

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.30% of Better Choice as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.