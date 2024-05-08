Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.51

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 59229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,815,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 199,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.