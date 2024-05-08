Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0332 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Beldex has a market cap of $214.06 million and $1.18 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.83 or 0.04809472 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00055518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,743,449 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,363,443 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

