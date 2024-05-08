Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 341,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,086,000. Mueller Industries makes up approximately 2.3% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,716 shares of company stock worth $5,806,311 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MLI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,940. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

