Balanced Wealth Group LLC Takes $9.69 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,544.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.26. 2,989,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

