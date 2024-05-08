Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,756 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 819,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,708,000 after acquiring an additional 105,816 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $205.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

