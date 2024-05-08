Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pool by 138.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $372.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.37. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

