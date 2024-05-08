Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 594 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NTLA opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.85. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

