Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 297,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $534.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

