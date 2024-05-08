Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.23

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 96877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.