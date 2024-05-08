Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.72

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.72 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 61652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Avnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVT

Avnet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.