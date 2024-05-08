AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,108.83.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $2,992.08. 16,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,056.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,795.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

