Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $20.53. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 390,583 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $50,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 386,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,663,728.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

