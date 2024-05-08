Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AESI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. 267,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66.
Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.
