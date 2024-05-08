Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AESI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 287,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.69.
Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions
In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $472,204.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,119,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $50,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 386,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,663,728.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $472,204.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,119,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121 in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.
