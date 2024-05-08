Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share.

Atkore Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $157.02. 394,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $194.98.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

