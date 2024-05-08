ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $181.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. ATI Physical Therapy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance
Shares of ATIP stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34.
