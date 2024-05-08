ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $181.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. ATI Physical Therapy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

