Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases Earnings Results

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28 to $1.52 EPS.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Astrana Health stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $45.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

