Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

