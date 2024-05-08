Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

View Our Latest Report on ARMK

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.