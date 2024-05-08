Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $181.45 and last traded at $181.99. Approximately 11,528,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 61,826,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.11.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 468,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,298,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 52,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 617,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.