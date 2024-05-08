Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,902 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,619,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,312,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,484,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 7,094,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,375,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

