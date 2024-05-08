Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,124. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.15.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

