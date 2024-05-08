Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,654 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,301. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $31,585,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.