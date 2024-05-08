APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Ian G. H. Ashken Sells 150,000 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of APG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. 1,431,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.
APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
